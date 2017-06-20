The saddening topic of the gender pay gap continues to reach a new low. According to TMZ, actress Gal Gadot, whose stardom exponentially increased following her star role as Wonder Woman, reportedly received only $300,000 for not just that role, but that sum is a result of the two superhero films she’s completed: Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and the forthcoming Justice League.

The site adds that the thrilling Wonder Woman movie has raked in over $570 million globally since its debut nearly a month ago. But given the commercial success of the reel, Gadot might receive an increase in dividends in the near future.

On the topic of the gender pay gap, several reports compared Gadot’s salary to that of her Superman counterpart, Henry Cavill, who played the “Man of Steel” in a movie of the same name. Cavill has since received $14 million in earnings since he’s appeared in several DC Universe films.

“Entry level actors in franchise films are paid an initial rate,” a source told Vanity Fair. “As a franchise takes off, they stand to make more money.”