Gente De Zona Touches Unmarked Territory With U.S. Tour

The leaders of the cubatón movement, Gente de Zona, are heading to the United States for their first ever tour in the North American country. Billboard announced the news on Monday (June 19).

The 20-stop tour will premiere at the Hollywood Bowl in in Los Angeles, CA on Aug. 9 and see the likes of San Antonio, Dallas, New Orleans, Miami, Chicago and New York throughout its duration. The tickets for their “Visualízate Tour,” named in coordination with their album, will go on sale Friday (June 23) at 10 a.m.

The cubatón tag team, consisting of Randy Malcolm and Alexander Delgado, began opening doors for other Cuban acts with their mixture of Cuban and reggaeton sounds, as they were the first Cuban act to debut on Billboard’s competitive charts. Their 2015 single with Marc Anthony, “La Gozadera,” peaked in the top 10 of the Hot Latin Songs charts with the No. 2 spot. “Traidora,” another collaboration with Marc Anthony peaked in the top 10 of the same chart, but at No. 6 in 2016.

Upon the charting success of the Grammy Award-winning group, the Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS) launched their very first cubatón station just last year in August titled, “Cubatón y mas.”

The tour will be booked through previous collaborator, Marc Anthony’s company, Magnus Entertainment, who also manages the group.

