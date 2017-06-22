Back in March, Goldlink released his debut studio album titled, At What Cost, to rave reviews.

His project came on the heels of his stand out collaboration with Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy, “Crew.” This week, Atlanta’s Gucci Mane jumps on the song’s remix. Brent, Shy and Glizzy’s vocals stay intact as Guwop touches up the song with his new verse.

“Don’t get mad in this bitch ’cause you too bad for this shit/How the relationship gon’ last if he not having no children/You need a man, buy you bags, have you bragging and shit/You need no man without no plan, doing all that nagging and shit

Well it’s Gucci Mane and GoldLink, and we got gold seams/I just bought my chick a cold mink,” raps Gucci.

Fans can catch Goldlink at the ‘Greatest Day Ever’ party in the Bronx, and on his ‘At What Cost Tour’ this August.