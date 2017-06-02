Following Donald Trump’s withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement, the governors of New York, Washington and California have formed an alliance to uphold the goals of the agreement in an effort to preserve our planet.

CNBC reports that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (New York), Gov. Jerry Brown (California) and Gov. Jay Inslee (Washington) have drafted a statement that declares that the coalition plans to “take aggressive action against climate change.” The politicians are encouraging other states to join them, and assert that it is up to individual states to confront the realities of climate change despite the actions of the current presidential administration.

Read more here.