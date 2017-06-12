Grandmaster T.C. Izlam Of Zulu Nation Killed In Atlanta

Friend and NYC club promoter, Van Silk, learned about the killing of Grandmaster T.C. Izlam and announced it to his Facebook Live viewers yesterday (June 11). Although no details were revealed on how the former Zulu Nation member passed, several of his close friends spoke with HipHopDX on their late companion’s life.

While the creator of “High-Step,” was a lyricist, many of his “older brothers” that spoke to the hip-hop outlet remembered him for his capacity for learning and informing. One brother even admitted that he never knew TC was a rapper.

“This is the first time I’m really hearing about him as an an MC,” DXT began. “I was nurturing him as a community leader. The time I spent with him was solely on being a public speaker and directing energy into our youth. That’s what my relationship was. When he was the national spokesperson for Zulu Nation, I felt I needed to help him to take that position and have it stand on solid ground as a national person instead of regional. I find it very interesting that I’ve known him longer than everyone on the phone right now, but I never engaged him in music. He came up with his own ‘Hip-Step’ genre of Hip Hop and now that’s all around the world. That was his movement.”

Reminiscing on their collaboration project together, Tricka Technology, Kurtis Blow attested to the powerful stage presence the late hip-hop artist had.

“When we met, I was making an album and we ended up recording one together,” “The Breaks” lyricist said. “We spent a lot of time together on tour. To see him on stage, he shocked and surprised me as a real legitimate force. He wasn’t just an MC. This guy was really good. He was masterful and incredible. To hear him live, he shocked me with his skills. I will never forget the times we had. We were an incredible duo together on stage. He made me love Hip Hop. I knew there were other people who loved it as much as I did and do. He was one of them. He had a lot of talent and creative energy. He was a real spirit.”

The MC continues to praise T.C. as a pioneer and “legend in his own right,” wishing his friend a peaceful eternal rest.

While DJ Kevie Kev exalted the fallen artist’s “massive intellect,” DXT admits that T.C. was often “over-standing” of the complications that happened in the community and readily assumed the position of spokesperson for hip-hop.

