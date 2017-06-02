You may remember when Gucci Mane was promoting his movie, The Spot, which co-stars his now fiancé Keyshia Ka’oir, and his Atlanta amigo, Rocko, a few years back. Back in 2015, a trailer for the 49 minute film was released. However, the final project hit a few road-blocks for known, as well as unknown reasons.

Now that Guwop is free from federal prison, and he’s having one of the best years of his life, the veteran rapper found time to finish the Mr. Boomtown-directed movie, which was released today (June 1) through WorldStarHipHop.

The Spot also features fellow rappers OJ the Juiceman and Young Scooter. Not much known about the film’s plot. But you can rest assured that the film is centered around getting money.

And in case you missed it for some strange reason, Gucci released his DropTopWop album last week (May 26).

Watch The Spot above.