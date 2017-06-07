You would think that nearly 20 years in the game would equate to numerous platinum plaques hanging on the wall, but for Gucci Mane, that shockingly has not been the case. Guwop undoubtedly has a rolodex of trap hits, but it wasn’t until Tuesday (June 6), that the rapper achieved a new career milestone, earning his first-ever platinum plaque for his single, “Both,” featuring Drake.

The Woptober artist celebrated the happy news on Instagram, confirming that his collaborated track officially sold one million units and made it to the platinum club. “#Both certified platinum [email protected] much respect,” Gucci captioned the image of RIAA certification.

Although “Both” marks the first single to reach platinum with Gucci as the lead artist, he has managed to nab a couple of honors over his lengthy career. He earned some credit for being on Rae Sremmurd’s remix of their four-time platinum single, “Black Beatles,” and received solo gold plaques for his 2009 singles, “Wasted” and “Spotlight.”

In addition to the new achievement, Gucci has fallen into quite a bit of fortune since his release from prison in May 2016. Aside from music, BET recently tapped the trapper and his wife-to-be, Keyshia Ka’oir, for a reality series on the network, which will document their wedding and married life. Things are only looking up for Guwop.