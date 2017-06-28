Halle Berry Says Her Oscar Win Did “Nothing” For Diversity

Diversity in Hollywood is still a major topic, with many actors and writers of color having a difficult time making their names, faces and talent known.

READ: Halle Berry Comments On Black Lives Matter Supporters Who Only “Talk The Talk”

Halle Berry, the only black actress to have ever won the Academy Award for “Best Actress,” is saying that due to this issue, her 2002 Oscar win for Monster’s Ball means “nothing” because of the lack of diversity.

“Two Oscars ago, whenever we had the all blackout, I sat there and I thought, ‘Wow, that moment [my win] really meant nothing,'” she explained at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity of her feelings during the #OscarsSoWhite boycott and controversy from 2015. “That meant nothing, I thought it meant something, but I think it meant nothing.”

However, she’s hoping to try and make advancements in her professional career in order to help out other creatives of color.

“I was profoundly hurt by that and saddened by [#OscarsSoWhite], and it inspired me to try and get involved in other ways, which is why I want to try directing, I want to start producing more, I want to be apart of making more opportunities for people of color.”

“These types of groups have to start changing and we have to start being more conscious and more inclusive, and I think black people, people of color, only have a chance to win based on how much product that we’re allowed to put out,” she continues.

READ: The 88th Academy Awards Bring In Third Lowest Ratings In Show’s History

“So that says to me, we need more people of color writing, directing, producing, not just starring. ‘We have to start telling stories that include us, and if stories don’t include us, we have to start asking, ‘Why can’t that be a person of color? Why can’t that white male character be a black woman? Why can’t it?'”