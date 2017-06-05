New Jersey has lowkey has been producing superstar singers since the days of Lou Costello. For the 90s babies, though, names like SZA and Halsey are likely more familiar.

READ: Quavo Is Steady Counting “Paper Over Here”

The Garden State can add another point to their scoreboard as aforementioned Jersey girl — and phenom singer — Halsey recruits Quavo for her graphic new song, “Lie.” The young songstress vents all her frustrations about a lover who could not handle all of her complexities, and the Migos’ fan favorite is right there to keep their oral fixations ever so poetic.

Halsey’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom album is available for purchase now on iTunes.

READ: Quavo And Liam Payne Create Pop Magic On New Song, “Strip that Down