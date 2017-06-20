Havoc Honors Prodigy In Sentimental Instagram Post

The tragic passing of Mobb Deep’s Prodigy has blanketed the hip-hop community with a somber warmth. On Tuesday (June 20) that the 42-year-old rapper and author passed over complications with his longtime battle with sickle cell anemia. Havoc of Mobb Deep has reacted to the passing of his lifelong friend on social media.

With two posts on Instagram, the 43-year-old posted a photo of the two as youth as well as a solo photo of his Queens brethren.

Speaking to VIBE in 2013, Havoc spoke about the group’s 20th year anniversary and how they worked out their past issues. “I mean, a couple of unfortunate events happened. Me and P had a falling out,” he said. “Later on I went on a Twitter rant like most artists do, and then retracted my statements like most of us do. So I bare the full brunt of that; I’m not gonna back off of that now. But, I would just say that me and him are in a real cool space right now.”

He also shared his fondest memory of their legendary glow up which rightfully was the success of the iconic Infamous LP. “One of my best Mobb Deep memories was kind of early on when we came out with the Infamous album,” he said. “I remember Loud had set up a dinner for us. We didn’t know what it was, we just thought everybody was going to the dinner, we was just chilling. And towards the middle of the dinner, they presented us with a gold plaque. I can’t even describe the feeling ’til this day. To go gold at that time was like almost like a miracle for us because we just came from nowhere, off the heels of an album that didn’t sell no records.”

The two were recently in Vegas for a show with Nas, Ghostface Killah and Raekwon.

