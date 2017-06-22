Thursday morning (June 22) TMZ posted a video of Havoc, half of the rap duo Mobb Deep, describing the day he found out that his life-long friend and creative partner Prodigy had passed away.

Havoc says that he knew Prodigy was in the hospital but wasn’t worried because his friend was frequently in and out of medical facilities due to sickle cell disease. He regularly continued to check up on him and was under the impression he was getting better when rumors surfaced that Albert “Prodigy” Johnson had died.

“I was really laughing to be honest with you because I had not directly spoken to P, but I knew his status every day since I left [Las Vegas],” he said.

It took hearing the sobs of their road manager over the phone for the reality of the situation to sink in. Even days later, the former Queensbridge Housing resident is struggling to face the loss of a friend he’s known since the age of 14.

“I’m still just f**ked up,” he says. “Like I can’t even listen to ‘Shook Ones’ or any song. I hardly can look at the pictures because I don’t know how. I don’t know.”

We’re here for you, Havoc. Watch the full video above.