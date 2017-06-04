Hennessy Celebrates National Cognac Day With ‘How We Hennessy’

Hennessy kicked off the second annual “Cognac Classics Week” on May 22nd where mixologists across the country offered new twists on classic cocktails such as the French 75, the Sidecar, the Sazerac, and more. But today (June 4) marks 2017’s National Cognac Day, and the historic brand takes pride in being the country’s leading choice of drink when it comes to this occasion. Hennessy encourages all adult consumers to gather with friends and family for a relaxing happy hour today no matter what time of day it is.

As we pay tribute to those classic cognac cocktails, we’re asking you to share your favorite homemade Hennessy cocktails recipes for all to enjoy. Post your personal concoctions on social media with the hashtags #NationalCognacDay and #VIBExMix, and we’ll re-post our favorite drinks.

Enjoy!

Creative icons joined us for #NationalCognacDay to show their unique takes on Hennessy. #HowWeHennessy pic.twitter.com/ZFn3QPNMrO — Hennessy US (@HennessyUS) June 4, 2017

