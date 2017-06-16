Mood Muzik: H.E.R. Returns With ‘Volume 2′

H.E.R. releases the official version of her galvanizing Volume 2 project online today (June 16).

Penned and co-produced largely by the singer/songwriter/producer, Darhyl “Hey DJ” Camper Jr, Hue “SoundzFire” Strother, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, GRADES, Mike “Scribz” Riley and more also contributed to the project.

H.E.R. Vol. 1 made iTunes’ Best of 2016 R&B/Soul Albums list and the artist’strack “Losing” made the Best R&B/Soul Singles list. Currently, she is on tour with crooner Bryson Tiller.

New York-based London director Sean Frank also released “Every Kind of Way: A Short Film Inspired by Music from H.E.R.” — which features music from H.E.R. Vol. 1 interwoven between various stories of love in NYC.