Hill Harper has taken on a “beautiful challenge” in deciding to become a parent. The 51-year-old actor revealed to Good Morning America Friday (June 16), that he adopted a son named, Pierce, 18 months ago.

Harper’s journey through single parent adoption began after his friend staged a life “intervention” in 2015.

“I always thought I was going to get married, have my own kids and I was going to adopt,” he shared with GMA’s Robin Roberts. “I had talked about adopting and I had talked about wanting to be this dad, and she said, ‘You’re going to be a great dad but I think you’re waiting too long. You may get to a point where you’ll decide you’re not going to do it. Even though you’re not married, why can’t you just be a dad now?’”

The friend convinced Harper to meet with an “adoption person” that she knew so that he could get a better idea of the process.

“I talked to the guy and I said, ‘You know, listen. I really appreciate you giving me the information, I’m just not ready. I’m not there,’” Harper recalls. “And then fast-forward to right before Thanksgiving of that year, I get a call from him.

“I was shooting a show called Limitless at the time,” he continued. “I was in my dressing room and I didn’t know why he was calling me. He says, ‘There’s a wonderful young woman who is having a son in three weeks. Would you be interested in adopting him?’”

Despite being caught off guard, Harper chose to adopt Pierce. And he even made it to the hospital for the baby’s birth.

“I actually went from the set of All Eyez on Me, flew to where she was giving birth and I was there in the delivery room and I cut the cord,” Harper, who plays a journalist in the Tupac Shakur biopic, explained. “I’m so proud that Pierce — his name is Pierce Hill Harper– that Pierce chose me to be his dad.”

By sharing his story, Harper hopes to inspire others to adopt.

“Every day you’re making a different set of decisions that you feel impact the future of this wonderful person,” he added of being a father. “That’s a challenge. It’s a beautiful challenge but it’s a challenge.”

Peep Harper’s GMA interview below.

