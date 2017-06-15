IAMSU! continues to flex his role as the boss of the HBK Gang in his new mixtape Boss Up 3. The Bay Area rapper first served up the follow-up to his 6 Speed album back in February. Over the last four months, Su dropped his Kilt 3 album and celebrated 4/20 by dropping off his second installment Boss Up 2.

IAMSU! kicks off the summer off right with Boss Up 3. He keeps it brief on round 3 with six self-produced records. The HBK Gang founder also recruits rising star 24Hrs, Show Banga, and Skipper to throw down on the project.

Stream Boss Up 3 below.