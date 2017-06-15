IAMSU! Gets Back To Business On His “Boss Up 3″ Mixtape
IAMSU! continues to flex his role as the boss of the HBK Gang in his new mixtape Boss Up 3. The Bay Area rapper first served up the follow-up to his 6 Speed album back in February. Over the last four months, Su dropped his Kilt 3 album and celebrated 4/20 by dropping off his second installment Boss Up 2.
READ: Mozzy & IAMSU! Reflect On Their Pain From The Past In “My Eyes” (Video)
IAMSU! kicks off the summer off right with Boss Up 3. He keeps it brief on round 3 with six self-produced records. The HBK Gang founder also recruits rising star 24Hrs, Show Banga, and Skipper to throw down on the project.
Stream Boss Up 3 below.