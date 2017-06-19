Rapper and actor Ice Cube’s BIG3 three-on-three professional basketball league just released a new promo video featuring an introduction to some of the league’s power players and a few bars from Cube himself.

Allen “The Answer” Iverson and Jason Williams amongst others pop in for cameos. Watch the promo above. The BIG3 League hits the court and television screens on Monday, June 26.