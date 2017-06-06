Ice Cube Will Reportedly Talk To Bill Maher About N-Word Comments

Ice Cube was already set to appear on Real Time With Bill Maher to discuss the 25th anniversary edition of his album Death Certificate. However, TMZ reports that the rapper and actor will also speak to the HBO host about his recent controversial comments involving the N-word.

READ: Ice Cube Has Major Bragging Rights On New Track “Only One Me”

“Sources close to Cube tell us he will NOT cancel the appearance, which was scheduled before Maher’s controversial joke,” writes the site. “Sen. Al Franken was also scheduled, but chose to bail.”

On his show Friday (June 2), Maher talked with Nebraskan Republican Sen. Ben Sasse about visiting the Cornhusker State. Sasse said that Maher could work in the fields with them, to which Maher replied, “Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house ni**er.”

READ: Bill Maher Calls Himself A “House N****R” And Twitter Was Like “No Sir”

“Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I’m up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn’t have said on my live show,” said Maher after the backlash ensued. “Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive, and I regret saying it and am very sorry.”