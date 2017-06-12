It’s hard to think that after roughly 30 years in the music industry and blessing the culture with hits like “F**k the Police” and both the Barbershop and Friday series, that Ice Cube hasn’t already gotten a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But in reality, he actually hasn’t. That is, until today (June 12), when the hip hop icon was honored with his very own star on Hollywood Boulevard.

READ: Ice Cube Has Major Bragging Rights On New Track “Only One Me”

Director of Boyz in the Hood, John Singleton, was one of people who spoke at Ice Cube’s star ceremony Monday afternoon. “The mark of a true man is how many people he influences in his lifetime,” Singleton said. “That’s how I see Cube.” Dr. Dre was also in attendance to watch his longtime friend and former N.W.A partner be honored. While the multi-faceted artist has definitely influenced many, he suggested the honor was still somewhat surprising. “When you coming up doing music, movies, just trying to be creative, you never figure you’ll be on the Hollywood Walk of Fame one day,” he said.

Ice Cube’s Walk of Fame ceremony comes only three days after the release of the 25th anniversary edition of the rapper’s politically-charged album, Death Certificate. Coincidentally, it is only three days before his 48th birthday.

READ: Ice Cube Finally Confirms The Last Addition To The ‘Friday’ Canon

Sure, it is another great moment he can add to his everlasting career, but this isn’t Cube’s first time at the Hall of Fame rodeo. In fact, the rapper was already inducted into the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame alongside his N.W.A members in Apr. 2016.

After accepting the plaque of his star, Ice sent thanks to all the people that helped shape his career. “You don’t get here by yourself,” he said. “Today is not really about Ice Cube. It’s about all the people that helped me get here.” You can check out Ice Cube’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in the video above.