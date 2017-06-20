As we come fresh off Father’s Day weekend, it’s important to know that it’s never too late to pay homage to the hard-working folks who raised us. And that’s what Detroit’s own Illa J does with his beautiful dedication to his mom, “Maureen.”

The Calvin Valentine-produced “Maureen” is a touching ode to his mother Maureen Yancy, also mother of his late brother J. Dilla. He lyrically paints a vivid picture of the good old days of doing homework with her, playing on the basketball team and just bonding as mother and son. Everyone who’s been through the struggle can relate when he spits “Always got my back/Whatever I need she manifests/Might not be what I wanted, but what I needed/Before I tell you I need it, you already see it.”

Coupled with a catchy and heartwarming hook, you hear an amazing song that will make you stop what you’re doing, call your mother, and tell her how much she means to you.

“Maureen” is the latest single from Illa J’s forthcoming album Home, which will be produced entirely by Calvin Valentine and feature guest appearances from Dank and Moka Only. It’s set to be released on June 30 and can be pre-ordered right here.

Play this tune for your mom, for it will most definitely give you all the feels.