Summer, arguably the happiest time of the year aside from Christmas, deserves its own soundtrack. As the season officially shifts into warmer temperatures, India.Arie is planning to sweep in some soothing new vibes to accompany the sunshine. After a bit of a hiatus, the singer-songwriter announced the swift coming of SongVersation: Medicine.

The new EP, which will be available on all digital platforms June 30, will be a continuation for sorts from her 2013 album, SongVersation. In essence, Arie hopes that the project will bring a stillness and calm that feels very necessary in 2017. “SongVersation: Medicine was made to be listened to in a quiet time, prayer, meditation, Yoga. My wish is that these songs bring softness, clarity, calm, and inspiration,” she said in a statement.

To continue on her “good vibes” adventure, the award-winning entertainer will take her new material down to New Orleans for Essence Festival. Hang tight until the release, but in the meanwhile, get in the spirit with a goodie from the original SongVersation.