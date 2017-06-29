HBO recently dropped the official trailer for the second season of its hit series Insecure, and by the looks of it, this season is going to be filled with even more drama than the last. The show’s main character Issa Dee may be single, but it’s safe to say she hasn’t exactly gotten a handle on how to mingle.

READ: Issa Rae Released An ‘Insecure’ Season Two Teaser And Now We’re Hella Excited

The 2-minute preview opens how most episodes would begin, with Issa comedically talking to herself in the mirror while getting dressed. It then cuts to a string of mini dates, where she pretty much sucks at the art of small talk. Luckily she has her best friend Molly (played by Yvonne Orji) to serve as her mock therapist in working through her relationship issues.

And as for Lawrence (Jay Ellis) – Issa’s ex-boyfriend whom she cheated on in season one, he’s back as well, and he’s definitely been hitting up the gym. Despite Issa’s efforts to enter a “hoe phase” of her life, she’s still has plans to get her man back. And it may not be too hard, seeing how Lawrence is also stuck on his ex.

READ: ‘Insecure’ Season 2 Set For A July Premiere Date

The clip, which is soundtracked by Anderson .Paak’s “Come Down” and Calvin Harris’ “Slide,” ultimately shows the highs and lows of being a black woman in the work place, in love, and in life. Looks like fans are in for a treat. Insecure season two will premiere on HBO on July 23, but check out the official trailer above.