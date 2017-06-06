Inspired By Kevin Durant, Jay Electronica Walks On Water In “Letter To Falon”

Kevin Durant is excelling so exceptionally during the NBA Finals that one of hip-hop’s most notorious recluse is moved to hit the studio. Still no album, Jay Electronica surfaces with brand new music.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s Game 3, the New Orleans rapper penned a fresh track titled “Letter to Falon,” in honor of Durant’s game court wizardry.

In a series of tweets late Monday night (June 5), Jay recalled a previous encounter where he and Durant discussed music. After expressing gratitude, Jay gifted the basketball wunderkind his newly-released record. Spin it, after the jump.

