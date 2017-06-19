The Tupac biopic All Eyez On Me has gotten plenty of attention its first weekend at the box office, bringing in an impressive $27.1 million. The mixed bag of response of the film has allowed a trolls to ease in with bogus claims about inaccuracies in the film.

Over the weekend, an image of actors Demetrius Shipp Jr. and Jamal Woolard depicting Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. sprouted on social media. The photo, which shows the two performing together, also shows a fan taking a photo on an iPhone.

The image along with claims that the film featured Uber services, Tinder and the rapper being slain from a Tesla were just a few of the claims made–in favor of likes and retweets.

However, there have been critiques of the film that hold more weight by way of Jada Pinkett Smith and Scarface. Both have pointed out inaccuracies in the film. Pinkett Smith shared with fans Friday (June 16) the portrayal of her friendship with Tupac was “deeply hurtful.” Scarface, who was a friend to the rapper, wasn’t mentioned in the film. He did, however share that the film wasn’t “a real Tupac film.”

At least we can enjoy the blurred lines Dave Chappelle brought to us about Pac in this classic Chappelle’s Show sketch.

