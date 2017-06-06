Missy Elliott got the gossip folks talking after posting an open call looking for dancers on her Twitter page.

According to the post, dancers age 16 and up who are looking to work with Misdemeanor will need to arrive at 8 p.m. sharp at Dance 411 in Atlanta. The auditions will be held on Friday, June 9, and those who are ready to “work it” for the superstar best come correct. That means they need to know how to pick up choreography and they need to have knowledge of Missy Elliott and her iconic career.

Missy, who recently released a remix to her song “I’m Better,” will be performing at FYF Festival in July. However, we have reason to believe she’s got something bigger cooking.

Brush up on your Miss-tory with some of her best videos below.