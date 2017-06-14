It’s been a long, cold 2017 and no, not just because Donald Trump is president (that does plays a huge part) but mostly because it’s been close to a year since Issa Rae left fans with their jaws on the floor following the Season One finale of Insecure.

We kinda lost our sh*t when we learned the show was renewed for a second season, and then went a little ape sh*t when we found it would return on HBO July 23. Now, we’re a little sh*tfaced with happiness because our very favorite awkward black girl released a teaser, which also dropped subtle hints of what to expect.

In the 50 second clip, Issa is in the car daydreaming and zones out to Calvin Harris’ “Slide” featuring Frank Ocean and Migos. While in her thoughts, she sits on the bouch (not couch) next to her estranged boyfriend Lawrence (Jay Ellis) separated by a throw pillow which reads “Hella Confused.” In the next moment, Issa is giving the eye to Daniel (Y’lan Noel) and ends her boy hopping with her girls Molly (Yvonne Orji) Tiffany (Amanda Seales) and Kelli. (Natasha Rothwell)

July 23rd is hella soon. #InsecureHBO returns for Season 2 on 7/23 at 10:30 on HBO. pic.twitter.com/kMgeEuKK8S — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) June 14, 2017

We’re not sure what Ms. Rae has up her sleeve for the second season, but trust we’ll be tuning in. Insecure return July 23.