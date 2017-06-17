The Jimmy Kimmel Live audience recently experienced a special performance of “It’s A Vibe” by 2 Chainz, Trey Songz and Ty Dolla $ign, with back-up vocals by the “trap choir.”

Pink lighting, chandeliers and fog create a seductive setting for the single from 2 Chainz’s latest album Pretty Girls Love Trap Music, which became available for purchase and streaming Friday (June 16). The “trap choir,” clad in black and white ensembles and white masks carry out choreographed moves in unison as they provide smooth background vocals for the experience.

Catch the vibe up top.