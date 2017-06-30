Watch J Balvin’s New (Fantastic) Video “Mi Gente”

J Balvin’s new single “Mi Gente” (My People), featuring French artist Willy William, dropped today along with its fantastically styled video (above). And we love it.

Balvin has long stretched the boundaries of reggaeton, and here, he busts them wide open with genre-bending beats that fuse African, electronic and Caribbean sensibilities. The video, an explosion of color and dance featuring people from around the globe, is all about unifying through music (“My music doesn’t discriminate anyone, so let’s go,” he says at the onset).

With various cameos, including Italian millionaire Gianluca Vacchi, who’s amassed millions of Instagram followers with his posts dancing with his beautiful (and much younger) girlfriend, this is one fun ride.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.