Jada Pinkett Smith isn’t thrilled about her portrayal in the Tupac biopic, All Eyez On Me.

The Benny Boom-directed film, which opens in theaters today (June 16), has been seen by a number of celebrities in advance like 50 Cent, Sean “Puffy” Combs, Suge Knight and Pinkett Smith. While some have favored the film, the actress explained in a series of tweets her reaction to the film and the inaccuracies it reportedly tells of her friendship with the late rapper.

“Forgive me … my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth,” Smith tweeted. “Pac never read me that poem. I didn’t know that poem existed until it was printed in his book.”

She also pointed out that portrayal of her friendship was “deeply hurtful.”

The actress didn’t hold any ill feelings towards actors Demetrius Shipp Jr., who played Tupac and Kat Graham, who took on the role of the actress.”Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles,” Smith tweeted at the actors. “You both did a beautiful job with what you were given. Thank you both.”

In an interview with The Miami Herald released Wednesday, Graham spoke about her role in the film and working with Pinkett-Smith. “I’ve talked to Jada and she’s been so supportive,” she said. “I did my best to try to represent this incredible woman and her body of work. She’s one of my idols and I tried to do her justice. It went beyond imitation — it was finding ways to embody her energy and honor the meaningful relationship she and Tupac shared.”

When asked about playing the veteran actress, Graham explained it was quite a challenge. “Yeah, definitely,” Graham said. “Besides the fact that Jada is someone I’ve looked up to for as long as I can remember she is still very much a force in this industry.”

