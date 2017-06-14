Today (June 16), singer/rapper/actor Jaden Smith releases brand new visuals for “Batman.” Here, the young artist strolls through Hollywood in an all white batman suit where he has scuffles with super hero impersonators.

READ: Reports Are Swirling That ‘The Get Down’ Has Been Canceled By Netflix

“Batman, Batman, Batman/Joker just put me on acid/You wanna wait like a Maverick.You wanted to make something happen/Batman, Batman, Batman/Please put me on new fashion/I ain’t learn nothing from society/You got the renegade fabrics,” raps Jaden.

READ: Jaden Smith Heads Back To The Wild Wild West In “Fallen”

Last month, Netflix canceled The Get Down, an original series that looked at the early stages of hip-hop in The Bronx during the late ’70s. But don’t fret, the talented Smith has more tricks up his sleeve.

And Yes I Have 2 Videos Dropping In The Next Month. #Syre #Batman #WatchMe — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) April 20, 2017