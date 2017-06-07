Premiere: Jallal Links With BJ The Chicago Kid, Kaye Fox and Georgia Anne Muldrow On “Never Forgotten”

Jallal brought a few friends along with him on his new single, “Never Forgotten,” featuring BJ The Chicago Kid, Kaye Fox and Georgia Anne Muldrow. We had his previous cuts “Toss & Turn” featuring Ne-Yo and “Imma Dogg” on heavy rotation in May — both of which have racked up over 5 millions views in total on streaming platforms.

“Never Forgotten, produced by Jan & Elliot, finds the crooner adding a dash of soul to this infectious pop track. Jallal keys in one lady on the dancefloor that he just can’t take his eyes off of. The track will be included on the singer’s forthcoming mixtape Off The Radar — which is set to be released on June 14.