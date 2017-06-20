James Fauntleroy has a knack for making music that heals, that irons out the kinks of disappointment and sadness from a brief moments. On a day when the hip-hop community could use a musical hug—Prodigy of Mobb Deep passed away after complications from sickle cell anemia—the singer-songwriter was right there ready with a sonic hug.

READ: Stream James Fauntleroy’s Heartfelt EP, ‘DOJO’

His new song “Crying Upside Down” feels like mind-clearing music, peaceful and calm in its entirety. While it’s not attached to any specific album announcements, it holds us over until the widely sought after pen is ready to bless fans with a project. Press play here.