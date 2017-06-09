James Hardy, Former NFL Player, Found Dead In An Indiana River

On Wednesday (June 7), Fort Wayne law enforcement officials discovered the body of former NFL receiver, James Hardy. On May 30, the previous Buffalo Bills player’s mother filed a missing person report.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a water filtration plant worker found the 31-year-old’s body in the Maumee River pinned in a dam. The timeline and cause of his death are still under investigation.

On social media, the Bills organization expressed their condolences. Hardy played for the New York state team from 2008-2009. Reality television star Toya Wright was previously romantically linked to Hardy and shared her thoughts and prayers on Instagram.

Our support is with the Hardy family after the passing of former Bills WR James Hardy. pic.twitter.com/4ZgLDUwyPA — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) June 8, 2017

I would like to express my sincere condolences to the Hardy family at this difficult time… may your heart and soul find peace and comfort. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #RipJames A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on Jun 8, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

Details are still forthcoming.