James Hardy, Former NFL Player, Found Dead In An Indiana River

Buffalo Bills 2008 Headshots
CREDIT: Getty Images

On Wednesday (June 7), Fort Wayne law enforcement officials discovered the body of former NFL receiver, James Hardy. On May 30, the previous Buffalo Bills player’s mother filed a missing person report.

READ: Former NFL Player Cortez Kennedy Found Dead At 48

According to the Los Angeles Times, a water filtration plant worker found the 31-year-old’s body in the Maumee River pinned in a dam. The timeline and cause of his death are still under investigation.

READ: Former NFL Player Rashaan Salaam Found Dead At Colorado Park

On social media, the Bills organization expressed their condolences. Hardy played for the New York state team from 2008-2009. Reality television star Toya Wright was previously romantically linked to Hardy and shared her thoughts and prayers on Instagram.

Details are still forthcoming.

Tags: James Hardy