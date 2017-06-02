Earlier this week, pro-athlete LeBron James’ L.A. home was vandalized with the N-word. The incident was a somber moment for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ power forward, who shared his immediate thoughts on the matter during a press conference.

READ: Chance The Rapper Shares Thoughts On LeBron James’ Racist Home Vandalism

“It just goes to show that racism will always be a part of the world, a part of America. And, you know, hate in America, especially for African Americans, is living every day,” he said. “And even though it’s concealed most of the time, even though people hide their faces and will say things about you, and when they see you, they smile in your face, it’s alive every single day.”

While others showcased their support, one media personnel believes the case shouldn’t have dampened James’ outlook. According to the Washington Post, “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” hosted Jason Whitlock and his unabashed thoughts on racism and the three-time NBA champion.

READ: LeBron James On Vandalization Of His L.A. Home: ‘Being Black In America Is Tough’

“Racism is an issue in America but is primarily an issue for the poor,” he said. “It’s not LeBron James’ issue. He has removed himself from the damages and the ravages of real racism.”

“Racism is an issue in America, but it’s primarily an issue for the poor. It’s not LeBron James​’ issue.” – @WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/6IqMTxIRg9 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 1, 2017

Whitlock then took to his Twitter account to respond to a few users who disagreed with his statements.

Ali was denied the right to box/earn a living for 3 years. LeBron’s staff removed some offensive spray paint before he saw it. https://t.co/pWQz0DBile — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) June 1, 2017

This is obviously an outrageous injustice that must b stopped. If our celebs can’t buy $3k purses, no reason to go on living. #Inconvenience https://t.co/yV6bvzjXUM — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) June 2, 2017

Not true. I have a different point of view on how we should address the issues impacting us. https://t.co/EIRamcjJMV — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) June 2, 2017

Hey, Mr. Kweli. Thanks for engaging. I’m not a liar. We just happen to disagree here. I think independently. #JavottiMedia https://t.co/djMjUntc4V — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) June 2, 2017

He then engaged in a discussion with NFL tight end Martellus Bennett, who originally tweeted: “To say that it’s not someone’s fight because they’re rich is just ridiculous. Racism doesn’t care how much money you make.”

My skin is not different. My situation is and so is yours. Spray paint is nowhere near Emmett Till. Foolish analogy by LeBron. https://t.co/Kt2JzEn3hw — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) June 2, 2017

You’ve lost touch with the poor if you can’t understand their struggle is FAR different from someone worth $500 million. https://t.co/Kt2JzEn3hw — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) June 2, 2017

Change I’m hoping to spark is a focus on the actual issues impacting poor people, particularly poor black people. Spray paint ain’t it. https://t.co/4x4kVYFnH0 — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) June 2, 2017

Spray-painted slurs is the safe, shallow end of the pool. Go ahead and splash around there. Right depth for you. https://t.co/Q3NeJzyHuh — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) June 2, 2017

And don’t ever call me Tellus again that’s what my friends with the poor black skin call me. And that ain’t you!! https://t.co/FbTiUJjVtP — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 2, 2017