‘FS1’s Jason Whitlock Believes “LeBron’s Wealth Shields Him From The Impact Of Racism”

2017 NBA Finals - Game One
CREDIT: Getty Images

Earlier this week, pro-athlete LeBron James’ L.A. home was vandalized with the N-word. The incident was a somber moment for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ power forward, who shared his immediate thoughts on the matter during a press conference.

“It just goes to show that racism will always be a part of the world, a part of America. And, you know, hate in America, especially for African Americans, is living every day,” he said. “And even though it’s concealed most of the time, even though people hide their faces and will say things about you, and when they see you, they smile in your face, it’s alive every single day.”

While others showcased their support, one media personnel believes the case shouldn’t have dampened James’ outlook. According to the Washington Post, “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” hosted Jason Whitlock and his unabashed thoughts on racism and the three-time NBA champion.

“Racism is an issue in America but is primarily an issue for the poor,” he said. “It’s not LeBron James’ issue. He has removed himself from the damages and the ravages of real racism.”

Whitlock then took to his Twitter account to respond to a few users who disagreed with his statements.

He then engaged in a discussion with NFL tight end Martellus Bennett, who originally tweeted: “To say that it’s not someone’s fight because they’re rich is just ridiculous. Racism doesn’t care how much money you make.”

