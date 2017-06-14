The historic Apollo Theater was the center of remembrance for one of hip-hop’s most pivotal figures on Wednesday morning (June 14). According to AllHipHop, Ignatius “Icepick” Jackson’s life was celebrated by fellow Ruff Ryders members and other friends and family. Jackson, who was also referred to as Jay, served as an A&R and manager for the historic imprint. He passed away on June 6, 2017, after a battle with colon cancer.

Swizz Beatz, who played an integral role in shaping the sound of the label’s artists back in the late-90s and onward, shared his thoughts on the Harlem native’s, 44, passing. “His spirit is very strong. When you hear that voice in your head telling you to do the right thing, that’s Icepick Jay telling you. As men, we need to take care of ourselves.” Alicia Keys also performed her chilling melody, “Illusion of Bliss.”

Another longtime friend, Styles P, reminisced on Jackson’s words of wisdom. “I know a lot of good men. Pick was a great, great man. He always had positive energy, optimism,” he said. “His physical presence was huge. I’m going to miss him terribly. I know he would tell me to ‘Keep it pushing, baby. Work as hard as you can.'”

Eternal Love & Light to JJ 🙏🏽@icepicjay #loveandlight #nevergiveup #pushthrough #breathinandblessed #wearewarriors #icepicjay #icepickjay A post shared by Nichell OM (@nichellom) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

Sad Day…Rest in Peace to my Bro #IcePick ..Thank You for Always being a stand up guy & Always keeping it 100. We lost a good one today & I wish there were more people like you around in this world. Rest In Paradise #RuffRyders 🙏🏾 A post shared by djclue (@djclue) on Jun 6, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

Blessings to young @icepicjay Me & My Wife new God son🙏🏽 You will be protected Lil Prince Manolo 🙏🏽⚡️🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 your dad was a great Man to all of us 🙏🏽 A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on Jun 14, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

The hip-hop site states Pharrell, Pusha T and more music heavyweights attended the service.