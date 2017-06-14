Apollo Theater Serves As Place Of Remembrance For Ruff Ryders’ Ignatius “Icepick” Jackson
The historic Apollo Theater was the center of remembrance for one of hip-hop’s most pivotal figures on Wednesday morning (June 14). According to AllHipHop, Ignatius “Icepick” Jackson’s life was celebrated by fellow Ruff Ryders members and other friends and family. Jackson, who was also referred to as Jay, served as an A&R and manager for the historic imprint. He passed away on June 6, 2017, after a battle with colon cancer.
Swizz Beatz, who played an integral role in shaping the sound of the label’s artists back in the late-90s and onward, shared his thoughts on the Harlem native’s, 44, passing. “His spirit is very strong. When you hear that voice in your head telling you to do the right thing, that’s Icepick Jay telling you. As men, we need to take care of ourselves.” Alicia Keys also performed her chilling melody, “Illusion of Bliss.”
Another longtime friend, Styles P, reminisced on Jackson’s words of wisdom. “I know a lot of good men. Pick was a great, great man. He always had positive energy, optimism,” he said. “His physical presence was huge. I’m going to miss him terribly. I know he would tell me to ‘Keep it pushing, baby. Work as hard as you can.'”
King Jay the Great aka #ICEPICK !!!! Harlem King ! We love you forever King! 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 Rest in Paradise 🌹🌹🌹🌹 condolences to the entire family . Damn this is a dream I want to wake up from Asap🙈 I know you want me to set up the celebration party and not be sad 🙈I will try my best with all the people that love you King🙏🏽
The hip-hop site states Pharrell, Pusha T and more music heavyweights attended the service.