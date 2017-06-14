Apollo Theater Serves As Place Of Remembrance For Ruff Ryders’ Ignatius “Icepick” Jackson

Apollo Theater In Harlem
CREDIT: Getty Images

The historic Apollo Theater was the center of remembrance for one of hip-hop’s most pivotal figures on Wednesday morning (June 14). According to AllHipHop, Ignatius “Icepick” Jackson’s life was celebrated by fellow Ruff Ryders members and other friends and family. Jackson, who was also referred to as Jay, served as an A&R and manager for the historic imprint. He passed away on June 6, 2017, after a battle with colon cancer.

Swizz Beatz, who played an integral role in shaping the sound of the label’s artists back in the late-90s and onward, shared his thoughts on the Harlem native’s, 44, passing. “His spirit is very strong. When you hear that voice in your head telling you to do the right thing, that’s Icepick Jay telling you. As men, we need to take care of ourselves.” Alicia Keys also performed her chilling melody, “Illusion of Bliss.”

READ: Grandmaster T.C. Izlam Of Zulu Nation Killed In Atlanta

Another longtime friend, Styles P, reminisced on Jackson’s words of wisdom. “I know a lot of good men. Pick was a great, great man. He always had positive energy, optimism,” he said. “His physical presence was huge. I’m going to miss him terribly. I know he would tell me to ‘Keep it pushing, baby. Work as hard as you can.'”

The hip-hop site states Pharrell, Pusha T and more music heavyweights attended the service.

Tags: Ignatius Jay "Icepick" Jackson, Swizz Beatz