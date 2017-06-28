Compton rapper Jay Worthy called up The Alchemist, Meyhem Lauren and Ray Wright for a litty barbecue in the visuals to his latest chilled out single, “Four Fifteens.” The video features the gang hanging out and enjoying the beautiful California weather while having one hell of a barbecue.

All the artists are looking very natural as we see them spit rugged bars, poolside, with beautiful women in the water. The visuals also allows the producers’s laid back production to effortlessly bring out California’s famously cool vibes.

In fact, Big Body Bes shines the brightest as he royally spits hot 16s while grilling up some kabobs. The song is the latest single from Jay Worthy and The Alchemist’s forthcoming album, Fantasy Island — which is now available on here.



