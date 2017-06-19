We’re about a week away from a new Jay Z project, which means it’s the perfect time for all the deets to spill.

Between rumors about the arrival of his twins with Beyonce Knowles-Carter over the weekend, the release date for 4:44 was announced along with a big name drop for the album’s production. Filmmaker Chris Black revealed via Twitter Monday (June 19) that 4:44 will be entirely produced by No I.D.

New Jay-Z album, 4:44, produced entirely by No I.D. — Chris Black (@TheBlack) June 19, 2017

Black’s filmmaking/producer credits include visuals for A$AP Rocky (“Peso”), Kali Uchis (“Know What I Want”), a pretty adorable ad for Citi Bank and presumably, Jay’s mysterious visuals involving Mahershala Ali, Lupita N’yongo and Danny Glover.

As we know, No I.D. has produced some of Jay’s biggest tracks like “Run This Town,” “Death of Autotune (D.O.A.)” and “Holy Grail,” bringing plenty of his magic to the studio. In an interview with XXL, the Chicago super producer mentioned how he indirectly helped with the creation of “Otis,” Jay’s monster jam with Kanye West (via The Throne).

“I kinda didn’t agree with the direction that Watch the Throne was going because I felt like, ‘Y’all were two of the best that did it as far advancing, pushing the bar, the envelope of what Hip Hop can do and is,’” No I.D. explained about the heavy amount of producers on Watch The Throne. He eventually challenged Kanye to produce a record on the spot, resulting in “Otis.”

“I felt like some of the songs were copping out a little to me. I get the co-productions, but how you gon’ do an album and you don’t go to the machine and do one beat by yourself? We have always sparked this challenge in each other and it bled into the world, so I just wanted to hit him in the stomach real quick. This is what you got? He was like, ‘No, that’s cool. I’m ’bout to do something.’”

No I.D. was also spotted in the studio with Jay and Jay Electronica in 2014, making music that has yet to be heard by the public.

The anticipation continues.

