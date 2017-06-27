A new trailer promoting JAY-Z’s upcoming 4:44 album surfaced on Tidal Tuesday evening (June 27), and it has quite the political message.

The black and white teaser, entitled “Kill JAY-Z” depicts a young African-American boy frantically running in a city neighborhood as police sirens sound off in the near distance. As the camera pans out, the boys shirt becomes more visible with the phrase, “STACK BLACK” printed in bold letters across the chest. While the 30-second clip doesn’t provide any other details concerning the album, it does suggest the tracklist may have content that discusses the Black Lives Matter movement and the number of black bodies that have been shot by police.

The dramatic preview is the second video unleashed in preparation for Jay’s album. The first trailer featured Golden Globe Award-winner Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o and Danny Glover.

There has been quite the chatter concerning Jigga’s upcoming project. The album will serve as the rapper’s first album since 2014’s Magna Carta Holy Grail. 4:44 will drop on Friday, June 30, exclusively to Tidal and Sprint customers. In celebration of the new project, JAY-Z is also holding a listening party at select Sprint stores across the country.

Check out the new commercial above.