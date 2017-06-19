JAY-Z Brings The Hyphen Back To His Stage Name

Not only is MC JAY-Z returning to the music scene after a four-year hiatus, but he’s also bringing back the hyphen in his legendary stage name.

News spread that JAY dropped the hyphen from his moniker during the Magna Carta Holy Grail era four years ago. According to reports, not only is the punctuation mark making a comeback, but the Jigga Man’s name will be stylized in all caps.

A few years ago, JAY called into Big Boy’s Neighborhood radio show and said that the hyphen was no longer needed, so he dropped it to little fanfare. However, people started taking notice shortly after.

“The hyphen was really big back in the day,” he explained. “It’s not useful anymore. I had umlauts over one of the letters, I removed that too.”

The Artist Formerly Known As Jay Z will be releasing a Tidal-exclusive album, 4:44 on Jun. 30, after cryptic advertisements began popping up on the Internet and in various locations around the country. A snippet of a track off the album “Adnis” can be seen in the trailer for the rapper’s 13th LP, which features Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali and Danny Glover.