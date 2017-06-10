Jay Z is taking a little time away before the Carter Twins arrive. The 47-year-old rapper traveled to Jamaica earlier in the week, where he met with Damian Marley, signed autographs outside of his hotel, and visited Bob Marley’s recording studio.

Hov tends to move in silence, but his Jamaica trip is rumored to be music related. Conflicting reports claim he’s collaborating with Damian on new music, or shooting a visual project of some sort.

The Brooklyn native reportedly arrived in Kingston on Thursday (June 8) and was spotted in Bob Marley’s birthplace of Trench Town, alongside Damian and Junior Reid.

He was also photographed at Marley’s Tuff Gong studio with Damian, and dancehall legend Sister Nancy.

Jay Z with Sister Nancy, & Damien Marley at Bob Marley’s Tuff Gong recording studio in Kingston, Jamaica. pic.twitter.com/zjX4qcYuVe — JAY Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) June 9, 2017

Despite clues pointing to a possible collaboration, there’s no official proof that Jay’s Jamaica trip has something to do with his rumored new album. On the other hand, Beyonce and Blue Ivy haven’t been spotted in Jamaica, which probably means he’s in town for business.

Check below for more photos and video from his trip.

Fav was having a blast in 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/EzbCGwzdqs — 13th (@Jesse_hov) June 10, 2017

Jay Z was just spotted signing autographs at his hotel in Kingston, Jamaica. pic.twitter.com/pP0iKx0znL — JAY Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) June 9, 2017

Jay Z leaving his hotel in Kingston. Audi Jamaica gave Hov a brand new 2017 Audi Q7 SUV to drive around. pic.twitter.com/obAFuIeSoi — JAY Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) June 9, 2017