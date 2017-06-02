Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors brought out the A-list on Thursday (June 1), one of them being a carefree Jay Z.

The businessman and soon-to-be father of three was at the game with friends like Emory “Vegas” Jones and Ty Ty Smith. Before the Tidal head honcho enjoyed drinks with Kevin Hart on a private jet, the rapper let it be known he enjoys candids for hopefully a secret ‘gram account.

Billionaire Jay was spotted cracking jokes with Kevin Hart and wanted someone to capture the moment. It’s a moment we all can relate to, minus the billionaire part. His presence has been seen at an array of places as of late with critics suspecting that an album might be on the way. Jay will perform at this year’s Made In America festival, which has opened up even more anticipation.

The reunion for Kevin and Jay comes after the comedian’s hilarious story about the 2014 pineapple juice incident. The longtime friends first appeared on the big screen together in the 2002 cult classic, Paper Soldiers.

