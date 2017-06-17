A new version of that mysterious ‘4:44′ ad circulating the Internet now has Jay Z’s name and a release date stamped all over it. It’s still unclear what the nature of the project really is, but on June 30 we’ll have our answer.

As previously reported, said ads first started showing up weeks ago around New York. People soon made the connection with Hov and TIDAL, leading many to believe Shawn Carter was readying new material and that it would be dropping soon.

TIDAL soon thereafter teased what appeared to be an upcoming film featuring Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali, where the credits listed ‘4:44′ as a project featuring Ali, Danny Glover and Lupita Nyong’o, throwing fans for a loop. So, ‘4:44′ isn’t a new Jay album, but a movie?

But on Friday (June 16), new ads stamped with the presumed release date (and Carter’s alias) started to show up around town in West Hollywood, according to Hip-Hop DX. “Exclusively on sprint.tidal.com,” reads the poster.

Are we getting a film? An album? A combination of the two? Only time will tell. ‘4:44′ descends Friday, June 30, 2017. Stay tuned.