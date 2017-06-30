Upon releasing his new album 4:44, JAY-Z dropped a leading visual (above) for the Nina Simone-sampled “The Story of O.J.,” a black and white animation that turns a lens on the damning legacy of slavery—just as Simone did with “Four Women.”

READ: JAY-Z Shares The Backstory Behind Each Song On ‘4:44′

‘The Story of OJ’ is really a song about we as a culture, having a plan, how we’re gonna push this forward,” Mr. Carter said of the record. “We all make money, and then we all lose money, as artists especially. But how, when you have some type of success, to transform that into something bigger.”

READ: Stream JAY-Z’s 13th Studio Album, ‘4:44′

4:44 is HOV’s first since 2013’s Magna Carta Holy Grail, also a TIDAL exclusive released June 30. No news yet on whether or not the No I.D.-produced LP will remain exclusive to the streaming service, or if there will be physical release.