Jay-Z may have a new album coming at the end of this month, but daddy duty is calling the rapper right now. Following the birth of his twins with Beyonce, Hov has reportedly pushed his forthcoming tour schedule back to the fall season, Page Six reports.

Following much speculation surrounding a number of advertisements that popped up around the New York City area, Tidal confirmed that “4:44″ was in fact a new Jay-Z album last week. And while Jigga has definitely been sending fans on a wild goose chase for answers regarding the project, sources close to the rapper tell Page Six that he will have a tour to follow the album’s rollout. “It was originally planned for summer but has been moved to fall because of the kids,” an insider told the publication. This will be Jay-Z’s first tour since 2014’s On the Run.

In the months prior to heading on the road, Jay-Z will be spending his time at home with his family of five. Beyonce reportedly welcomed twins – a boy and girl – on June 12. The children have reportedly been in the hospital due to their premature birth, but are said to be released following a “minor issue,” TMZ reports.

Knowing the Carter family, it will be awhile before fans get to meet the twins. But Jay-Z’s 4:44 album reportedly drops June 30. Look out for more details about his tour in coming months.