Jay Z Has A Little Fun On Twitter & Lists Nicki Minaj & Chance The Rapper As Inspirations

Jay-Z-

Jay Z pulled a Jay Z and hopped on Twitter to share his love for his musical peers and showed his appreciation for budding acts in the game.

READ Twitter Grows Frustrated With Jay Z After Suspecting An Album Drop

His random Twitter spree on Thursday (June 15) was anything but. After all, text and video tributes to the rapper were released on Tidal earlier today in light of his induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Acts like Andre 3000, Bon Jovi, Bono and Quincy Jones paid tribute to the rapper with him doing the same on the social platform.

“Thank you to all the people that have inspired me, ” he tweeted. “Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, KRS [One], Chuck [D], Ice Cube, Jaz, Eminem, Andre 3000, Nas, Notorious BIG, 2PAC, J.Cole, Kendrick Lamar Chance The Rapper, Jay E..wait,” he continued with a bevy of heavy hitters.

Jay also gave love to new acts in the game like Tee Grizzley and Playboi Carti.

While on his Twitter spree, the Tidal head honcho mentioned his tweets may be his last.

In the midst of being a cool uncle, the rapper dropped a link while honoring former President Barack Obama. Sadly, it didn’t work.

His tweets only makes us wonder if the rapper is just a few moments away from dropping his much anticipated album. While it’s been noted that “4:44″ is a connection to a film featuring Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o and Danny Glover, there’s always the possibility it has a special connection to unreleased music.

READ Jay Z Loves Candids Just Like The Rest Of Us

Tags: Chance The Rapper, Jay-Z, Lauryn Hill, Nicki Minaj, Slaughterhouse, Tee Grizzley, Twitter