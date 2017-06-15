Jay Z pulled a Jay Z and hopped on Twitter to share his love for his musical peers and showed his appreciation for budding acts in the game.

His random Twitter spree on Thursday (June 15) was anything but. After all, text and video tributes to the rapper were released on Tidal earlier today in light of his induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Acts like Andre 3000, Bon Jovi, Bono and Quincy Jones paid tribute to the rapper with him doing the same on the social platform.

“Thank you to all the people that have inspired me, ” he tweeted. “Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, KRS [One], Chuck [D], Ice Cube, Jaz, Eminem, Andre 3000, Nas, Notorious BIG, 2PAC, J.Cole, Kendrick Lamar Chance The Rapper, Jay E..wait,” he continued with a bevy of heavy hitters.

Thank you to all the people that have inspired me . Rakim KANE KRS chuck cube Jaz Em Andre Nas big PAC cole kendrick chance jayE ..wait, — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Lauryn Nicki lite latifah common ye drake and meek . Run caz LL chainz cam tip (both of them) thought pharaoh , face . De la . Ice T. Wait — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Jay also gave love to new acts in the game like Tee Grizzley and Playboi Carti.

G Rap .Mel . Kurupt . Lox. X . Q. Ab lupe. Mos. Foxy. Boss . Ross. Quavo Future Travis too many fuck this. All you!T grizzley song best out — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Shit did I say redman ? Ghost and Rae . Wu tang I beat Genius in a rap battle I think ha . Busta (him too) Treach . Thug . B a rapper too! — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Shit …Wayne , Juve BG Nipsey . Kim . Slaughterhouse (yes mouse too ha) Folarin MC eiht . Short . 40 . Mac dre this shit hard .Never mind — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Somebody find that reply I just hit please . I’m new on this . Anyway salute to anybody who made a song to feed their family or just vent . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Fuck ..50 cent big L sho ag nice and smooth Joe and pun . diggable butterfly esp…beanie young chris freeway SP okay for real this time . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

While on his Twitter spree, the Tidal head honcho mentioned his tweets may be his last.

Fuck haa. Naw for real .Pastor Jeezy my partner . Okay I’m done . I’m deleting this app in the morning . Shit is impossible to get right. — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

I promise I’m not drunk . Lord Pusha . Carti (Magnolia incredible)ASAP Sean P , Mobb , cudi . Tyler , earl, Snoop!!( almost played myself) — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Wait . Slick fucking Rick . Pimp C and bun . Wow . I just realized how many fresh people the culture has . Big Sean . Sauce money . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

Too many ..Fab , black people really magic . Mac Miller nice too though . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) June 16, 2017

In the midst of being a cool uncle, the rapper dropped a link while honoring former President Barack Obama. Sadly, it didn’t work.

His tweets only makes us wonder if the rapper is just a few moments away from dropping his much anticipated album. While it’s been noted that “4:44″ is a connection to a film featuring Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o and Danny Glover, there’s always the possibility it has a special connection to unreleased music.

