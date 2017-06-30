JAY-Z’s ‘4:44′ Inspires A Batch Of Comical & Self-Reflective Twitter Reactions
At the stroke of midnight on Friday (June 30), JAY-Z fans everywhere—at least those with Tidal subscriptions or Sprint contracts—were finally able to bump the highly anticipated 4:44, the rapper’s 13th studio album and first full-length project since 2013’s Magna Carta Holy Grail.
Going through the layers of life on wax, the artist tackles the plight of black identity, his marriage to Beyonce, the rap game as well as his political views. The project has connected with fans who were almost left speechless.
“Y’all think Its boujie, I think its fine..I’m trying to give you a million dollars worth of game for $9.99″- Jay-Z, 4:44.
— Camille Baker (@CamilleVBaker) June 30, 2017
Typical Jay…impeccable timing per usual
— Mankin The Creator (@MankinCreates) June 30, 2017
The Future line about other dudes playing football with your son pic.twitter.com/LoGD3Dw2Od
— Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) June 30, 2017
“Old niggas let’s stop actin brand new…..2pac had a nose ring too” pic.twitter.com/dkEGPqdoEj
— Moncada/Robert 2020 (@Scott_CEOofSUH) June 30, 2017
Eric Benet sitting at home right now like pic.twitter.com/ceDnjZBpCV
— #LetMyPeopleGLO (@MichellCClark) June 30, 2017
As a collective, #Lemonade and #444 is the modern day Black love story. #fightme
— Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) June 30, 2017
Black men listening to Jay-z apologize to Black Women on 4:44 #JayZ #JayZ444 pic.twitter.com/VqXRlTjLWV
— George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) June 30, 2017
The beyhive listening to Jay admit that he cheated on the new album. pic.twitter.com/nIUBtcfLr0
— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 30, 2017
This album is so adult. I can only imagine their children listening to lemonade and 4:44 as adults and understanding their parents even more pic.twitter.com/XD1bRzPzwh
— George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) June 30, 2017
“I apologize for all the stillborns cause I wasn’t present your body wouldn’t accept it…” pic.twitter.com/nHAQeHEEt0
— KrysPac Shakur (@KrystinJai) June 30, 2017
Jay doing Prince justice: “This man wrote ‘slave’ on his face/You think he wanted the masters with his masters?”
— Alex Gale (@AlexGale) June 30, 2017
#Moonlight “Y’all stuck in La La Land…” pic.twitter.com/wSOT9FVFsv
— Christopher Michael (@KINGCHRXS) June 30, 2017
No, but she was a baddie.
— CJ Baldwin (@2ndclarence) June 30, 2017
With so much to digest, this holiday weekend will definitely be dedicated to the King of New York.