At the stroke of midnight on Friday (June 30), JAY-Z fans everywhere—at least those with Tidal subscriptions or Sprint contracts—were finally able to bump the highly anticipated 4:44, the rapper’s 13th studio album and first full-length project since 2013’s Magna Carta Holy Grail.

Going through the layers of life on wax, the artist tackles the plight of black identity, his marriage to Beyonce, the rap game as well as his political views. The project has connected with fans who were almost left speechless.

2 sides to every story… pic.twitter.com/qDNQH7fHil — 🔪FADIA KADER (@FADIA) June 30, 2017

I wish I was next to Hov right now so I can do this to him pic.twitter.com/KLZYQPMsDa — Marcus Graham (@Yaboy_Skeete) June 30, 2017

Because you can only compare Jay Z to Jay-Z, this is def one of the better Hov's. — Jas Waters (@JasFly) June 30, 2017

RT if Jay-Z didn't diss you. — Safe (@YOUNGSAFE) June 30, 2017

JAY-Z so ahead of his time. If you ever listened & didn't feel him, go back. Maybe you're ready now. Too much brilliance for you to ignore. — Andres Tardio ✍🏽 📷 (@AndresWrites) June 30, 2017

"Your eyes leave with the soul that your body once housed, and you stare blankly into space." #444 pic.twitter.com/pr9RGBAwFU — [Sliktron.us] (@Sliktron) June 30, 2017

When the Sister Nancy sample comes in on "BAM." Thanks, #JAYZ. pic.twitter.com/HWLb0LNpHC — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 30, 2017

“Y’all think Its boujie, I think its fine..I’m trying to give you a million dollars worth of game for $9.99″- Jay-Z, 4:44. — Camille Baker (@CamilleVBaker) June 30, 2017

Typical Jay…impeccable timing per usual — Mankin The Creator (@MankinCreates) June 30, 2017

The Future line about other dudes playing football with your son pic.twitter.com/LoGD3Dw2Od — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) June 30, 2017

“Old niggas let’s stop actin brand new…..2pac had a nose ring too” pic.twitter.com/dkEGPqdoEj — Moncada/Robert 2020 (@Scott_CEOofSUH) June 30, 2017

Eric Benet sitting at home right now like pic.twitter.com/ceDnjZBpCV — #LetMyPeopleGLO (@MichellCClark) June 30, 2017

As a collective, #Lemonade and #444 is the modern day Black love story. #fightme — Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) June 30, 2017

Black men listening to Jay-z apologize to Black Women on 4:44 #JayZ #JayZ444 pic.twitter.com/VqXRlTjLWV — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) June 30, 2017

The beyhive listening to Jay admit that he cheated on the new album. pic.twitter.com/nIUBtcfLr0 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 30, 2017

This album is so adult. I can only imagine their children listening to lemonade and 4:44 as adults and understanding their parents even more pic.twitter.com/XD1bRzPzwh — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) June 30, 2017

With so much to digest, this holiday weekend will definitely be dedicated to the King of New York.

"you matured faster than me, i wasnt ready. so i apologize, i seen the innocence leave ya eyes" pic.twitter.com/7vnb7XT5DV — 4:44/TIDALSubscriber (@HPJArt) June 30, 2017

"I promised I cried I couldn't hold. I suck at love, I need a do-over." -Jay (4:44) "I made you cry when I walked away." -Bey (Sandcastles) pic.twitter.com/00B4BS9e59 — . (@beyupdates_) June 30, 2017

"And you know better nigga I know you do. But you gotta do better, boy, you owe it to Blue." Jay-Z dragging Jay Z. pic.twitter.com/giRyEac1pr — Trudy (@thetrudz) June 30, 2017

Jay Z said It took Blue being born for him to realize the value of his marriage… no wonder Beyoncé made lemonade. She was going THROUGH IT pic.twitter.com/NXqIF8GT16 — Alluring Ivy🌿 (@Drebae_) June 30, 2017

Beyoncé didn't deserve all Jay Z put her through. A classy queen about her family & career. She deserved better pic.twitter.com/6hfDVxCUZa — Alluring Ivy🌿 (@Drebae_) June 30, 2017

"He trying to roll me up, I ain't picking up" – Bey ('Sorry') "Please pick up the phone, pick up the phone" – Jay ('4:44') pic.twitter.com/VQPo05R9GT — Rob Devon (@IamRobDevon) June 30, 2017

I thought Beyoncé was lying about Jay Z on cheating on Lemonade but he came out and said he did pic.twitter.com/B2tvSKn5xW — j (@JUSTlNW) June 30, 2017

