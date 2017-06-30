JAY-Z’s ‘4:44′ Inspires A Batch Of Comical & Self-Reflective Twitter Reactions

At the stroke of midnight on Friday (June 30), JAY-Z fans everywhere—at least those with Tidal subscriptions or Sprint contracts—were finally able to bump the highly anticipated 4:44, the rapper’s 13th studio album and first full-length project since 2013’s Magna Carta Holy Grail.

Going through the layers of life on wax, the artist tackles the plight of black identity, his marriage to Beyonce, the rap game as well as his political views. The project has connected with fans who were almost left speechless.

With so much to digest, this holiday weekend will definitely be dedicated to the King of New York.

