We all go through ups and downs with friends, but JAY-Z and Kanye West’s troubles are more public than most. The musicians have showed the admiration for each other in and out the booth, so it’s only fitting that Jay opened up about his troubles with his pal on 4:44.

As fans were collecting their thoughts over the opening lines to “Kill JAY Z,” the artist addresses his qualms with Ye and their disagreements over the business of streaming. “You walkin’ around like you invincible You dropped outta school/you lost your principles/I know people backstab you, I felt bad too/But this ‘f**k everybody’ attitude ain’t natural/But you ain’t a Saint, this ain’t KumbaYe/But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye/You gave him 20 million without blinkin’/He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f**k was he thinkin’?”

As Genius points out, Kanye’s Nov. 2016 rant during his Saint Pablo tour stop in Sacramento and other comments on their friendship seems to be root of their current tiff. The subs–or direct reflection–didn’t stop there as he looked back on better times in Paris with ‘Ye on “Caught Their Eyes” (“Don’t big bro me/don’t “Big Homie”/I’ve seen pure admiration become rivals/I’ve been to Paris at least two times/I’ve seen the Eiffel, I’ve seen a eyeful (maybe here on caught their eyes”

While Jay’s lyric were thoughtful, it didn’t stop trolls from fanning the flames. Shortly after the album hit Tidal Thursday evening (June 29), it was believed that Jay dissed Kim Kardashian-West.

"And I never was a fan…. my wife a Queen not a Kardashian" HOV IS SPAZZING — Bobby Pendragon (@Voxmaus) June 30, 2017

Several spins of the album proved the tweet to be a hoax, despite places like USA Today picking mentioning the lyric in news of the album’s release.

The internet really trying to get Jay Z & Kanye to beef over a fake Kardashian lyric, I want Watch The Throne 2 please don't start this pic.twitter.com/fCQuA8dZfu — 2004 EDDIE GUERRERO (@AllPureSkill) June 30, 2017

Time and accountability heals all tribulations so let’s hope hip-hop’s favorite friendship doesn’t fade out.

