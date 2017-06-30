JAY-Z’s new album is finally here. In just a few weeks time, the anticipation of Hov’s 4:44 left many on the tip of their toes. Released early Friday (June 30), the legendary artist pushed the project out to Sprint/Tidal users. Only customers under the carriers are able to get full access to the album, with others having to wait a little while longer.

In celebration of the new project, Tidal hosted a special listening of the album at New York’s 40/40 nightclub. The streaming service also hosted a number of listening parties at select Sprint stores around the nation. In addition to the album parties, a short film also appeared on the streaming service.

“The Story of O.J.” is a vintage cartoon show, depicting am animated “Jay-Bo” as he essentially walks fans through the evolution of a black man in America. The film also references a number of historic moments and organizations, including slavery, the Klux Klux Klan, and the 1968 Olympics salute. “I’m not black, I’m O.J.,” he spits, referencing the “case of the century.” “Financial freedom our only hope / F**k living rich and dying broke.”

As promised, the album features production by No I.D, and appearances from Frank Ocean, Damien Marley, Beyonce, and Gloria Carter. If you’re apart of the lucky batch of Tidal/Sprint folks, stream the project below. And keep it locked here for updates on when 4:44 will be streamed nationwide.

