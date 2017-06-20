Jennifer Lopez Pens Love Letter To LGBTQ Community

For Gay Pride Month, Billboard asked numerous pop culture luminaries to write ‘love letters’ to the LGBTQ community. Below, pop music icon Jennifer Lopez shares hers.

When I was growing up in the Bronx, I always thought my aunt Myrza was the coolest. She lived in NYC and wanted to be an actress. I wanted to be just like her. What I didn’t realize was that she was struggling with being gay. At that time, families didn’t sit around a dinner table and talk about tolerance and acceptance. Life was different and it is heartbreaking for me to think about it now. The people she watched on TV didn’t represent her. Movies didn’t represent her. She thought she was alone.

READ: Dear Jennifer Lopez: All Lives Do Not Matter

That is why I’m proud of The Fosters, a show celebrating its 100th episode. A show that holds a mirror to society and shines a light on what love looks like. It doesn’t matter your race or sexual orientation. Love is love.

Myzra isn’t with us anymore, but I like to think she is proudly looking down on me from above — the way I always looked up to her.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.