Jhene Aiko & Chris Brown Continue Their Collab Track Record With “Hello Ego (Don’t Stop)”
Jhene Aiko is getting busy with the music releases this year. At the tail end of 2016, the Souled Out singer kicked off her rollout with the sexy “Maniac.” A couple of weeks ago, she released the nostalgia-tinged “While We’re Young” with an accompanying video. 2 Chainz featured Aiko on “It’s A Vibe,” alongside R&B lotharios Ty Dolla Sign and Trey Songz.
Now she’s freed up another one from her canon: “Hello Ego (Don’t Stop)” featuring Chris Brown. On the rather self-aware new cut, Aiko waxes poetic about her “Vicodin verses” and being a breadwinner for her family, which Chris brushes off Grammy snubs and acknowledges the rollercoaster-like trajectory of his life up to this point.
This isn’t the first time the Royalty singer has worked with Aiko. The two were noticeably on Omarion’s “Post 2 Be” and Brown’s “Drunk Texting.” In addition to that, her partner in music and love, Big Sean, promised a new Twenty88 album is slated for release this year, so expect even more tunes on the way.
Listen to “Hello Ego” above.