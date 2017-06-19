Jhene Aiko is getting busy with the music releases this year. At the tail end of 2016, the Souled Out singer kicked off her rollout with the sexy “Maniac.” A couple of weeks ago, she released the nostalgia-tinged “While We’re Young” with an accompanying video. 2 Chainz featured Aiko on “It’s A Vibe,” alongside R&B lotharios Ty Dolla Sign and Trey Songz.

Now she’s freed up another one from her canon: “Hello Ego (Don’t Stop)” featuring Chris Brown. On the rather self-aware new cut, Aiko waxes poetic about her “Vicodin verses” and being a breadwinner for her family, which Chris brushes off Grammy snubs and acknowledges the rollercoaster-like trajectory of his life up to this point.

This isn’t the first time the Royalty singer has worked with Aiko. The two were noticeably on Omarion’s “Post 2 Be” and Brown’s “Drunk Texting.” In addition to that, her partner in music and love, Big Sean, promised a new Twenty88 album is slated for release this year, so expect even more tunes on the way.

Listen to “Hello Ego” above.