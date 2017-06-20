As the kids say these days, get you a girl who can do both. Runway and editorial Joan Smalls is expanding her resume as we speak. While she’s been the face of numerous campaigns, she’s getting ready to make her big jump into film. According to Deadline, Smalls was plucked to star alongside Zoey Deutch, Lucy Liu, Taye Diggs and Glen Powell in the romantic comedy, Set It Up. The Netflix-based film will be directed by Claire Scanlon, and is set to debut sometime in 2018.

Smalls is set to play Suze, the girlfriend of one of two disgruntled assistant-level employees who try to set their bosses up with each other. The screenplay was penned by Katie Silberman, and Justin Nappi and Juliet Berman of Treehouse Pictures are handling production duties.

Congrats, Joan!